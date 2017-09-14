It is sad to know that Madam Kalsoom has been detected with throat cancer, but luckily curable as it is in the initial stage.

I wonder if the Sharif’s would consider getting her back and treated at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial hospital, Lahore, just a thrown away from their abode.

This will, apart from providing her with the opportunity of conducting and supervising her electioneering campaign, also go a long way in inculcating cordial and healthy relations between the two arch rival political parties – PMLN and the PTI! After all, as the saying goes, there are no permanent friends or enemies in politics.



COL.

RIAZ JAFRI (RETD),

Rawalpindi, August 28.

