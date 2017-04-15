It is good to see that the auto policy is bearing fruit and car assemblers are booking cars on partial payments and paying penalties to customers on late deliveries.

However, there is no check and balance on used imported cars.

Prices are sky-rocketing.

3-year old imported 660 cc cars including Mira and Alto are costing 1.

2 million rupees which were around 7 lac rupees last year only.

Vitz is being sold at 1.

6 million whereas Aqua is being sold at 2 million.



There is no action seen against dealers of imported used cars and even auto policy is not addressing it.

Government must promote local industry to produce more and get rid of such undocumented and illegal import of used cars.



ABU BAKAR,

Karachi, March 29.

