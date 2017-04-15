Why is the media and people giving more significance to the racist letter of politician Mr Altaf Hussain that he gave to the Prime Minister of India, Mr Narendra Modi, regarding the rights of Muhajirs in Pakistan, despite the fact that many other different cultures are also residing in our state.



Genuinely, this is not the matter to pay much attention to, as it is affecting the integrity of our beloved country and later on it will create numerous conflicts among the entire nation.

We, the citizens of Pakistan, do not want any agitation inside our homeland.

We are purely a united nation and we would never allow anyone to create distances between us.



We truly need to motivate our youth to join hands with Pak Army in order protect our land from such evil eyes, instead of conversing or gossiping about the said issue.



AIMAN NASEER,

Karachi, March 28.

