It is troubling enough to see ourselves on the same pedestal as we were before on Mukhtara Mai case few years ago.

The recent rape case in Multan is portrays a horrible situation of our society.

It’s not one rapist that should be punished, it’s the clans of fifteen people responsible for a sin that cannot be forgiven at any cost.

It’s a violent crime and what is more frightening is to witness so many people involve in this heinous act.

One should appreciate the efforts of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif who held the people responsible by visiting Multan and ordering strong actions against the entire Panchayat.

Also, the viciousness against Women Centre is also an significant step by the government.

I wish and hope that such cases are discouraged in our society.



TAHIR WATTOO,

Haveli Lakhan Okara, August 1.

