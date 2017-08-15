It’s high time to pen down some words for former PM of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif.

His centre has been a force in Pakistan’ s turbulent political for decades.

The investigation on Nawaz Sharif linked him of moving money away to offshore accounts and buying overseas property now owned by his three children.

The thing was not declared on his family’s wealth statements to Election Commission but appeared in the panama paper leak in April 2016.

Pakistan was on route to development but a little blunder caused to deteriorate image of Pakistan.

Nonetheless, Nawaz Sharif’s game is over and we hope the new government to be transparent.



MAHGANJ MOHAMMAD BALOCH,

Turbat, August 1.

