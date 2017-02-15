During the opening ceremony of Multan’s Metro Bus Project, the Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that 60 million dollars that belonged to the people of Pakistan were taken to Switzerland by Asif Ali Zardari as a bribe.

I would like to question why his elder brother, Nawaz Sharif, has not taken any action to recover that money as the Prime Minister of the country? Why did they both invite a corrupt former President for a grand dinner at their residence in Raiwind? It seems that the brothers have forgotten all the promises of recovering looted wealth made during the time before the elections.



ENGR.

S.

T.

HUSSAIN,

Lahore, January 25.

