I would like to appeal to the ruling elites of Balochistan to do something for the establishment of a cancer hospital as many precious lives are lost due to the unavailability of the treatment centres.

More than half of the population of Balochistan is well below the poverty line that is why they find no source for proper treatment.

I also want to appeal to the print and electronic media to raise awareness about this issue on a priority basis to get the attention of ruling elites.



UBAID ZEHRI,

Khuzdar, January 24.

