According to Wikipedia, a private or personal library is a library under the care of those who have private ownership over it and is usually only established for the use of a small number of people or even a single person.

It is one of the most important key to open the door of success.

Personal libraries to a student enriches him with the power of knowledge.

What is worth mentioning is the fact that it will create a learning environment.

Thus, increased creation of personal libraries is the need of the hour.



MOMEN RAHEEM,

Kech, January 24.

