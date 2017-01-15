It is surprising that DHA Lahore Cantonment has no regular traffic police which results in traffic lawlessness and mayhem on roads.

Even children drive cars without any checks.

It is required that DHA Lahore Cantt be appointed a regular traffic police force to attend to traffic which is getting denser by the day.

There is clogging of traffic on the road linking Phase 4 with 5 and 6 with trees planted on side of the roads that are a menace to motorists.

These trees ought to be moved at least 20ft.

backwards to allow a six lane road to relieve pressure.

It is not possible to cross the road during most of the day on foot due to traffic mess.

DHA is expanding without considering the needs of motorists on the roads.



DR.

MUHAMMAD YAQOOB BHATTI,

Lahore, November 30.

