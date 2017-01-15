I would like to draw the attention of the Railway Minister and higher authorities towards the grievances expressed by the people of Pakistan.

They are by circumstances forced to travel by road which is not only expensive in comparison but also time consuming.

An alternative could be the resumption of the establishment of the passenger trains which would ease the population and prove to be good for the economy.

I hope that Pakistan railways takes necessary action to improve their facilities to optimum efficiency for the benefit of the people and the country as a whole.



MALIK UMAR DRAZ AWAN,

Lahore, January 12.

