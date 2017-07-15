LDA Lahore is perhaps the most inefficient authority of Pakistan.

I have written umpteen letters that the contractors digging roads in Lahore does not repair dug out roads in Lahore.

This results in severe jolts to motorists passing over the dug out roads but the LDA authorities have perhaps deafness in ears that do not listen to repeated calls for road repairs.

The super efficient C.

M.

of Punjab is perhaps powerless over the LDA officers that do not listen to complaints in national press.



MUHAMMAD YAQOOB BHATTI,

Lahore, June 22.

