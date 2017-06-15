The threatening language resorted to by PML(N) Senator Nihal Hashmi, blinded by his quest to score points to prove his loyalty to PM is unacceptable, unparliamentary and against all democratic norms and practices.

Senator Hashmi must offer a public apology and resign because he has proven by his own deeds to be unworthy of holding any elected public office.

In a country which calls itself Islamic Republic of Pakistan and where no law can be made which conflicts with Quran and Hadiths, nobody including PM or his family and all paid civil, uniformed or elected public servants are above law, nor do they enjoy immunity for criminal offences and financial improprieties committed by them, this is unacceptable.



There are numerous Hadiths making it abundantly clear that in an Islamic State, those holding public offices cannot have any conflicts of interest, nor can they be seen abusing their powers and must be accountable for all financial transactions.

They must be judged on a much higher moral and ethical standard than that applicable to common citizens, because their decisions impact lives and destiny of millions.

Caliph Hazrat Abu Bakr, Hazrat Umar etc had to give up all their personal and immediate family trade while holding public office, although doing business was individual right of every other citizen.

Theodore Roosevelt stated that “no man is above the law and no man is below it, nor do we ask any man’s permission when we ask him to obey it”.



The assets of PM Nawaz Sharif, his spouse and children are open to public scrutiny and as per law all assets held in their name are required to be declared to Election Commission and FBR.

No manmade system of governance can survive, nor can any sovereign state exist without levying uniform taxation on income generated by all citizens.

The capacity of any state to secure itself from foreign aggression, provide good governance, and cater to welfare of its citizens hinges on tax collection.

Tax evasion is the most heinous of all crimes committed against the state and those guilty have no right to hold any public office and must be given exemplary punishment to serve as deterrence for others.



MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore, May 31.

