Education is the only way to awaken the human mind to knowledge, self-respect, self-esteem, integrity, empathy and compassion.

There has been a huge lack of all these qualities in Pakistani education system.

Recently, a tragic incident happened on May 23, 2017 in Shahdara Lahore where two government teachers pushed a class-IX girl from the third floor of the school building causing life-threatening injuries.



Earlier, in the month of November 2016, a student of eight grade at a private cadet college in Larkana reportedly lost his consciousness and was paralysed after he was allegedly beaten up by his teacher.

Similarly, in the month of August 2016, the district administration Chitral sealed the private school in Drosh town after its principal was found involved in subjecting students to physical torture and was sent to jail on judicial remand after a video of the alleged torture went viral on the internet.

The murder of reliability, truth and honesty in our education system can be observed in fresh incidents where the school administration and some other officials kept it secret from the education department.

A teacher is a person who helps others to acquire knowledge, competences or values.



The current incident has badly ridiculed the Punjab government’s slogan “Mar nahi Piyar” just written in front of every government school in Punjab.

How can a human being do such a thing to a child as teachers did with student? The Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif should take this incident seriously and after thorough investigation should have to take concrete steps for proper counselling and training of teachers in government schools.

I also urge the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to focus for more spending on most neglected sector of education in his current period of government.



ENGR MANSOOR AHMED,

Faisalabad, May 31.

