The Pakistani students are completely behind in the most essential sector of education in this developed globe.

As they are deplorable at Mathematics and Science which are considered as the most important subjects to build their lives.

Pakistani schools are producing unacceptably low levels of learning outcomes in these two sectors which represents a significant and deep-rooted challenge to Pakistan’s economic growth in the future.



It was reported that the average of Mathematics scores for Class-IV students in the National Education Assessment System (NEAS) exams conducted in 2014 was 433 out of 1,000.

As Science results are in an equally deplorable state, out of all four provinces not a single one showed an average science score of over 50 percent.



So, it shows the failure of the government whose attention is lost to improve the most important sector of education in the country.

Most of the students are ‘out-of-schools’ including the teachers who are ghosts from their duties.

If we let the knowledge spreaders be free from schools, then how can we dream for a bright future of our country? It is high time to work on the educational sector of Pakistan in order to provide well-quality education to every Pakistani.



SHAKEEL PHULLAN,

Turbat, February 21.

