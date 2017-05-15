The Kashmir issue is a burning question between Pakistan and India from seven decades.

Innocent Kashmiris are paying their blood for the sake of independence for 70 years; almost 40,000 Kashmiris have been killed during last two decades.

There are more than 52 Muslim countries in the world but unfortunately; Muslims have not much sympathy for the poor Kashmiri Muslims.



The Tayyip Erdogan’s suggestion of multilateral dialogue for Kashmir dispute is a great and appreciative step.

Muslim leaders of the world including ours should take some prominent actions for this crucial issue instead of quarrelling with each other, as Jalal ad-Din Rumi said “Raise your words, not voice.

It is rain that grows flowers, not thunder.

”

MADIHA AFYAZ,

Karachi, May 1.

