To get a computerised driving license or to renew it through the police department is a difficult task.

The whole idea was to make the process shorter, simpler and convenient.

In most cases, it has come out as more difficult than it should be.



A person has normally got to pay bribes to a senior officer or have a contact in the office.

Usually there are a few people sitting outside with forms and get the whole process done speedily with contacts inside the office, but of course only after you pay them.

Thus another window is open for making money and corruption.



How can this process be made less time consuming and more convenient?

DR.

M.

TARIQ MIRZA,

Jhelum, October 11.

