Recently, I went to Aslam Shah market to buy myself a few items.

From there I bought a body lotion of Vaseline and a Sunsilk shampoo.

I checked the expiry date before and they were good.

After i told the shopkeeper to put them in a plastic bag I came home to find out that they were expired.

So I went back to the market and asked for my items to be refunded but the shopkeeper told me that others are selling expired medicines but no one says anything to them.

If an illiterate who can’t read or write buy these, what would he do? Remember such expired medicines lead to skin and other diseases and they should be dumped the day they expire yet this is happening in the open.



It is a request to AC Kech to take action against this issue and visit the markets and check the products.



AHMED SHAH,

Turbat, October 8.

