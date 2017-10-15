Students packed and compressed in school vans are a common sight on our roads.

Worse, neither the district administration nor the government seems to be intent on curbing the overloaded vehicles.

I often see children as young as nine years hanging from the vans and auto rickshaws and wonder how a parent can put their child in such danger.

The drivers of vehicles carrying school children should observe all traffic rules as recklessness on their part can endanger the children’s lives.

Countless times have I seen van drivers flout traffic rules while the traffic police do nothing to check their deplorable behaviour.



I request the government authorities to direct the traffic police to conduct strict campaigns to punish errant drivers and ensure the safety of children.



SUMAIYA IJAZ,

Lahore, October 6.

