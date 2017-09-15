Few days ago, I visited civil hospital Khairpur for the emergency treatment of my little brother.
When I asked the staff for doctor there was no senior doctor in emergency duty.
I waited for an hour yet there was no response.
For proper treatment I then visited the private medical center.
Often doctors of civil hospital Khairpur, refer their patients to visit their private medical centers to earn money.
I also noticed staff members that they were busy in using their mobile phones.
I therefore request concerned authorities to look into the matter.
SAMIULLAH SOOMRO,
Khairpur Mirs Sindh, September 3.