Few days ago, I visited civil hospital Khairpur for the emergency treatment of my little brother.

When I asked the staff for doctor there was no senior doctor in emergency duty.

I waited for an hour yet there was no response.

For proper treatment I then visited the private medical center.

Often doctors of civil hospital Khairpur, refer their patients to visit their private medical centers to earn money.

I also noticed staff members that they were busy in using their mobile phones.

I therefore request concerned authorities to look into the matter.



SAMIULLAH SOOMRO,

Khairpur Mirs Sindh, September 3.

