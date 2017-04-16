We all know that corruption in almost all undeveloped or developing societies is the order of the day.



The division of the society into the classes of extremely poor and extremely rich people and the middle class without enough facilities and change the group to progress should go.

Education should be within the reach of all kinds of all people.



The leadership and politicians should be men of integrity.

Their devoted leadership and honest dealings will set a pattern of life and work for the nation.

Heavy punishments for corrupt people indulging in corruption.



It is very difficult to eliminate corruption from society.

When government and citizens both work together for corruption so, may be this poison to kill us.



FATIMA YASEEN,

Karachi, March 29.

