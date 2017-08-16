Education is said to be the root for success of a nation and students are the fruits of that tree.

It is pitiful to say that in this global era we still have the cheapest way of educating our students.

Today we have the annualised basis of examining the students which is a brutally bad manner to promote the knowledge of the students as a result the students are depended on cheating without really learning anything.

I request responsible personnel to look into matter as our country’s future depends on it.



SULEMAN BAKHSH,

Karachi, August 2.

