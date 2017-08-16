Pakistan have had fifteen prime ministers to rule the country but none of them was able to complete their terms.

Every leader has worked for their own selfishness and rather had sent the country into backwardness that has destroy the educational career.

Nawaz Sharif is unable to complete his tenure for the third time but did not learn from his disqualifications.

This is the gap between the political class and establishment.

Political class is a side to the coin while the other side i.

e.

middle class fills the state apparatus.

The establishment considers politicians as corrupt.

It seems that they loathe one another.

Every leader must pay attention and think positively to bring a change in this country.



NAZEER GUNGUZAR,

Makran, August 2.

