Some roads of the Defence Housing Authority need urgent repairs as they are in a deplorable state.

The main road that passes before Potpourri is in a bad state and often gives jolts to many car riders.

It’s not like DHA has a lack of money so the questions remain as to why they haven’t been repaired yet.

Walton Road is in a much better condition and is usually repaired in time.

Why are the DHA authorities waiting to create an ease in the traffic on its roads.

The administrator of DHA should travel on the above quoted road to see for himself the plight of road.

In addition, there are no traffic police overseeing the traffic in the area thus allowing inexperienced youngsters to go unaccounted for.



DR.

MUHAMMAD YAQOOB BHATTI,

Lahore, January 28.

