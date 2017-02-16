It was a marvellous opportunity to see this state of the arts facility performing par excellence.

Undoubtedly, one of the finest cancer hospitals in the world providing this service without any bias of financial backgrounds.

This institutional professionalism and services for humanity is inspiring.

This hospital is also a micro community of hope and joy for all who pass through its door.

The staff is found to be professional, active and efficient on their job.

The environment was excellent.

It was really a trait, this wonderful organization that can be a role model for other organizations and meet with the team of Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital.

God bless the people who are working here for such a noble cause.

It was a pleasant and knowledgeable visit.

Best wishes!

SABA JABEEN,

Lahore, February 13.

