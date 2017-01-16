I wish to congratulate The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for verifying 95.

026 million computerised national identity cards (CNICs) during the ongoing CNIC re-verification drive.

According to a report, during a meeting it was informed that 3,630 people have voluntarily returned their CNICs.

Over 66,000 intruders have been identified so far as a result of the 14 million texts sent by NADRA to family heads across Pakistan.

I appreciate the great achievement in a small duration of time.



MUHAMMAD BAKHTIYAR,

Turbat, December 8.

