Mr Modi has claimed that he would not let a single drop of water to flow in Pakistan from rivers when in fact, water distribution has been decided in the Indus Waters Treaty with Indus, Chenab and Jhelum River as the share of Pakistan and Ravi, Sutlej and Bias going to India.

This claim of India should not be allowed to go unchallenged.

Otherwise, it would potentially engender war with no holds barred which would be destructive for India and Pakistan as it would result in mutually assured destruction

DR.

MUHAMMAD YAQOOB BHATTI,

Lahore, December 1.

