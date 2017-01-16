Besides feeling heard, positive, productive and optimistic bosses and officers in different public sector organisations should also feel as though their concerns are adequately addressed and that they are cared for by the employees.

Bosses should prioritise the welfare of the employees, including officers and staff members of the organisation, and address their concerns in a timely and sensitive manner.



Positive and pragmatic heads of departments must work to foster a feeling of genuine connection among members by providing plenty of opportunities for interaction.

Creating a feeling of connection works to make members more motivated to meet their obligations and work towards the established goals of the organisations.

They should make smart decisions and encourage employees to focus primarily on the promotion of happiness among its members.

Some will inevitably disagree on some issues or values, but positive bosses incorporate concerns from both sides into the eventual decision made.



HASHIM ABRO,

Islamabad, December 8.

