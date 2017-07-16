“I’m grateful to Journalism for waking me up to the realities of the world” is a quote by Eduaedo Galendo.

Journalism is an investigation and reporting of current world affairs which include fashion trends, political or general issue and events to a broad audience.

Though there are various purposes for it, the most important aspect is the freedom of expression.

The root of journalism comes from people’s right to have an opinion.



Today people depend on the press on being informed of what’s happening.

The media plays a vital role in a democratic society.

Journalism is for the ‘voice of a voiceless’- expressing opinions of all those in our society.

It’s like a bridge between the authorities and people.

Therefore its primary purpose is to make sure all citizens are aware of their rights.

Oscar Wilde once stated “By giving us the opinion of the uneducated, journalism keeps us in touch with the ignorance of the community”.



ALINA NISAR,

Karachi, June 24.

