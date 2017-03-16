I am writing to express my concern for the homeless people of the world.

I am concerned for this matter because the homeless usually do not get second chances in life.

If we build more homeless shelters it will aid the homeless in getting jobs and not worrying about shelter problems.

It will take something off their shoulders.



Everyone in this would should have a shelter.

It doesn’t matter if the house is in Karachi or Lahore, people need a home to live in.

If together we build more homeless shelters people will get the nutrients they need to have a healthy life.

People shouldn’t go looking through trash cans to find food.

They shouldn’t have to wonder when their next meal will be.

We have to make this change now.

People deserve a home and food.

Never forget, we are humans after all.

We should stand for what we believe in.

If the world right now is what we believe in, there needs to be a change.

Everyone can do something to change the world little by little.

I have stated my business, now will you do yours Pakistan?

HIBA KHAN,

Karachi, February 27.

