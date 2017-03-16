The Lahore Literary Festival (LLF) is the most anticipated annual cultural event in the provincial capital which showcases the intellectual depth and diversity of Pakistan’s artists, thinkers and opinion leaders in thought provoking discussions with an accomplished variety of international thought celebrities.



This year the three-day 5th LLF was reduced to a single day event due to security clearance issues however, attended by a large number of writers, historians, artists and opinion makers from home and abroad, the LLF provided a platform to exchange views on the astonishing changes our world faces today.

Such festivals and events are need of the hour because it is only through art, literature, and cultural activities and exchanges that prevailing violence and wave of terrorism and intolerance can be subdued.

In this context, all praises are for the organizers of LLF for arranging such an event.

Such festivals should be highlighted as they promote mutual understanding and cultural and literary heritage of different areas.

Apart from it, they may also serve as a platform to portray a positive image of Pakistan in the comity of nations.



The world community must come to know that although Pakistan is a victim of this war on terror but still it has many splendid and wonderful things to offer.

Besides, the civil society along with the government should also strive to organise such events on regular basis to promote peace and harmony not only among its own people but among the world community as a whole.



AHSAN JAVED,

Burewala, February 27.

