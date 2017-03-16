I visited a few schools in Turbat for my cousin’s admission but unfortunately, my cousin could not get an admission due to expensive fees.

However, when I went to school, I was stunned to see their fee structure.

The expensive fee structure of the school was unaffordable for me and my cousin.

There is no need to say that year by year they are increasing school fees.

So, it will be a big problem for poor to face.



No doubt, the schools under discussion here are among the most popular top tier, “brand” of education.

They have numerous branches in almost every city across the country and are the kind of places parents usually clamor to get their children enrolled into it.

As a result, the government and DEO is requested to decrease the fee in schools because parents will not be able to enroll their children into schools.



NOOR BAKHSH,

Turbat, February 25.

