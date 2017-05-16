It is heart-breaking to say that Mashal Khan, a student of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) was killed by one of his classmates, named Imran, belonging to Journalism and Mass Communication department.

It was confessed by the suspect that he had opened fire on Mashal while the angry mob was beating the victim on the campus.

The police had detained 41 suspected in the lynching case from which six had confessed before a judicial magistrate about their involvement in the crime.

Besides this, another main suspect in the case was Bilal Baksh, an AWKUM’s security in-charge, who was taken in custody as he was also involved in the crime.

Moreover, during investigation, it was found that some employees of the university were also involved alongside the students in this incident.

It is really shameful for university’s managers and the students who killed their beloved by their own hands.



ALLAH BAKHSH,

Islamabad, May 2.

