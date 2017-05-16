I would like to draw the attention of local government to the rising inflation on edible products.



Rising inflation, which spreads like a contagious disease has now affected our edible products making it difficult for the commoners to survive.

Recently, the price of chicken meat has reached a peak of 400 PKR per kilo which has left the people to eat veggies.

But this does not stop on meat but it has spread in the greens as well.

Vegetables are not only expensive, but are also not according to season limiting the edibles for the consumer.



I would like the government to solve this matter as soon as possible as many of our people are starving to death.



SAMEED AHMED,

Karachi, May 2.

