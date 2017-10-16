The world’s most precious gift is to have good well being and a healthy lifestyle.

It’s all about physical activity, moving around and getting exercise.

Not only does physical education keep you physically fit but your mental and spiritual well being becomes great too.

Our people, mostly children, get infected by various diseases due to deficiency of physical activity.

In the schools, colleges and universities of Karachi their is no shortage of grounds, however in some there are, but classes are not being conducted due to the less number of physical trainers and sports items.



It is the responsibility of institutions to please encourage for physical education of students.



JABIR RASHEED,

Karachi, October 8.

