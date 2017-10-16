Health is one of the most serious issues in Pakistan.

Many kinds of diseases including cholera, guinea worm disease, typhoid, and dysentery are frequent occurrences in our country.

The reason behind this is only polluted water.



Water is indispensable to life.

But the water which we drink is more dangerous than reaming thirsty.

There is no any proper pipeline of drinking water in Pakistan.

Every pipeline passes through sewerage line and there it mixes with dust and sewerage water.

Our politicians promise to the masses for bringing them all and any facilities for votes.

When they get their votes, they become arrogant and do not look back.

Other countries have already developed with many technical machines and they have brought many resources for their people.

Yet, even now here in Pakistan, water pollution is one of the most serious ecological threats we face.



Concerned authorities should put their efforts together to provide pure water to the people.



SAEEDULLAH QAMAR BALOCH,

Karachi, October 6.

