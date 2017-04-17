The introduction of the E-Rozgaar programme to enhance employability as well as employment opportunities for young graduates is another welcome step by the Punjab government.

Under this programme, 40 E-Rozgaar centres have been established in all 36 districts of the province where training will be provided to the youngsters to enable them to earn a respectable living through online jobs.

According to details, these e-Rozgaar centres will provide services including trainings, provision of co-working spaces, 24 hour mentoring, development of a comprehensive understanding of freelancing and sharing of freelance success stories.

The move calls for applause as it will help produce 10,000 freelancers per annum across the province.



A large portion of our population comprises of youth and the future of Pakistan is inextricably linked with them as they are the architect and builder of its destiny therefore, there is no better way of empowering the youth than enabling them to stand on their own feet economically through provision of gainful employment opportunities and E-Rozgar Program will help enable youth and fresh graduates to develop critical soft skills.

Certainly, our youth needs enabling environment in which they can hone their skill set and brush up their talent to be able to respond to challenges effectively.

It is hoped that this initiative by the government would benefit thousands of students and skilful youth and help reduce unemployment in the country.



AHSAN JAVED,

Burewala, March 29.

