Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) would develop Helipad at Rawal Lake View Point to start mini air safari in Islamabad.

Media Managing Director PTDC, Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor, expressed the hope that in the near future Pakistan will be one of the top tourists’ destinations of the world.



Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor said PTDC is considering participating in international tourism and travel exhibitions in collaboration with provincial tourism organisations, airlines, hoteliers and tour operators which will not only create awareness about Pakistan but will also results in an increase of tourist influx into the country.



“To increase number of rooms in existing PTDC Motels, we have contacted manufacturers of prefabricated structure and soon new rooms will be added in Naran, Ayubia and other prominent motels,” he said.

Managing Director PTDC said that it is need of time that all relevant government and private organisations join hands for making this industry the major earner for Pakistan.



He said in this regard that the cooperation has launched many projects that include City Tour Bus Service, making of documentary films, upgrading existing facilities as well as setting up new tourism projects in Islamabad and other parts of the country.



He further said that 30 canals of land have been allotted to PTDC for construction of tourist facilities in Naltar.

He said that IT Department will develop an Online Reservation System for PTDC Motels where customers can make their reservation online.



The PTDC is offering many investment projects through joint ventures and public private partnership to facilitate foreign and domestic tourists.



SAMAWIYA JAVED,

Karachi, March 27.

