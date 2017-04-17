It’s always a good time for a cup of tea.

In the morning, black tea can provide the boost of energy you need to start your day, while in the evening, herbal tea can serve as a relaxing drink before bed.

Depending on how much tea you drink and its specific type, however, tea has the potential to lead to some unpleasant side effects.



When thinking about the side effects of tea, consider the drink’s caffeine content.

According to MedlinePlus, a cup of tea can often have between 14 and 60 milligrams of caffeine, which is less than the caffeine found in coffee.

However, it could provide a noticeable jolt of energy for some people.

Although caffeine affects people differently, too much tea can lead to anxiety, restlessness and difficulty sleeping.



If you make caffeinated tea a part of your daily routine and eventually find yourself needing a cup or two to get through your day, you’ve likely developed a dependence on the stimulant.

Upon lowering your caffeine intake or stopping altogether, it’s possible that you might experience withdrawal symptoms, including trouble concentrating, headaches and excessive fatigue.

The side effects of caffeine withdrawal are serious enough that Johns Hopkins Medicine considers the issue a mental disorder.



According to the University of Maryland Medical Centre, drinking green tea might increase your risk of colorectal cancer, lung cancer and oesophageal cancer.

UMMC stresses, however, that more studies are necessary before the links between these illnesses and green tea can be substantiated.

Additionally, green tea might cause complications among those with anxiety, high blood pressure and stomach ulcers.



TAYYABA ISMAIL,

Karachi, March 27.

