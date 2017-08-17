Career plays an important role in any student’s life.

It is a process to understand yourself and your true potentials.

But it is unfortunate that thousands of students end up making bad career choices under pressure from their parents.

I am not in support of parents who don’t allow their children to be what they aspire of being and force children to select careers.

It is a problem faced by the country’s students even today.



The government should decide to take strict steps against those parents who burden their kids with unreal expectations because children also should be given the right to select their careers path and they have the rights to live their dreams.



MANNAN SAMAD,

Turbat, August 2.

