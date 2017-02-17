I am a student at the University of Karachi under the Social Sciences Department.

I would like to direct this issue to the proper authorities, and D Baloch Construction Company Private Limited, who are responsible for managing the construction work being carried out from Hassan Square to University Road in Gulshan-e-Iqbal under the supervision of the Mayor of Karachi, Mr Waseem Akhtar, and Chief Minister of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah.



Due to this construction, the public is facing several issues that could compromise health and safety.

Since a single road is being used for both incoming and outgoing traffic, severe traffic jams are seen throughout the above mentioned route that can last for a few minutes to hours.

Gutters have missing lids, which causes problems for both kinds of public, on foot and on vehicles.

There’s always a great risk of accidents waiting to happen, since people don’t tend to follow traffic rules and regulations.

Dirt along with stagnant water is also causing various health problems.

Serious steps need to be taken to resolve the mentioned issues.



Abdul Moeez Khan,

Karachi, February 9.

