Terrorists once again became successful in ending 14 innocent lives in Lahore.

Amongst them were also DIG Traffic Captain Ahmed Mubeen and SSP Zahid Gondal.

Terrorists are freely attacking protestors and public places but no one is being arrested which creates a suspicious environment in the country.



Security must not be busy with other places and must be present in such a crowd of people.

Such attacks by terrorists are not only a challenge for security but it also shows how the terrorists are successful in killing the innocent and precious.



AHMED SHAH,

Turbat, February 13.

