The recent stents’ scandal in the Punjab hospitals reminds me of my nephew, who about 4 years ago underwent a heart surgery in a renowned private hospital of Peshawar and was charged about a lac and a half per stent for the three stents inserted in his arteries.



He was also given a DVD of the whole operation as per the normal practice.

Sometimes later he happened to be in the USA where he went to a cardiac hospital for the check-up.

During the screening of his chest he was dumbfounded and the doctors astonished to find out that he had only one stent in place and the DVD showing the three stents belonged to someone else.

And then they say that doctors belong to the noblest of professions that brings relief to the suffering humanity.



COL.

RIAZ JAFRI (RETD),

Rawalpindi, January 25.

