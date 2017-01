There are about a hundred TV channels and one can watch government ministers and spokespersons uttering eulogies about the fantastic progress this country has made since 2013.

But if you read the tickers which run without a stop on every TV channel you do not come across any good news.

The spate of bad and tragic news is unending, and I wonder about the people who say there is development, there is progress; are they paid for telling lies?

INSPECTOR QABACHA,

Lahore, January 16.