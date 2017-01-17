The Nation published an article by Professor Khursheed Ahmad on limiting the role of the Supreme Court of Pakistan by the 26th constitutional amendment to suggest a supervisory role of the government over the apex court.

This amounts to creating regal powers for the federal government to cut the wings of the apex court.

This must not be allowed to go forth in the National Assembly as it would be tantamount to compromise the powers of the apex court that would weaken the democratic order of the nation by curtailing the supervisory ambit of the Supreme Court on fundamental rights of public importance.



DR.

MUHAMMAD YAQOOB BHATTI,

Lahore, December 9.

