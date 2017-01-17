It is a biting reality that proverbial deadwood, who are rehired on more than one occasion in a few public sector organisations both at the federal and provincial level, have become a disaster in every sense. In the organisations they do not do for what they are hired because they are physically, and intellectually unsound. But what they instead do, is indulge in victimising, abusing or terrorising officers of character and competence.

Is there anyone to remove the proverbial deadwood and hire the real youth talent of this country, so as to save various public sector organisations?

HASHIM ABRO,

Islamabad, December 9.