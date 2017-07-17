With the evolution of technology and introduction of new devices, teenagers have become indulged in it. They have lost the ability to enjoy or even take part in outdoor activities. These teenagers are unable to develop social skills. Their diet has also become unhealthy.

The deterioration of eye sights, is a result of children getting addicted to television from a young age. Followed by constant use of technological devices in their pre-teens and teenage years.

Hence, I request parents to start preventing this before it gets much worse. It can be done by creating stricter rules for watching television, and giving them devices only when they’ve reached a certain age.

HUDAIBA FATIMA,

Karachi, June 23.