To go to the Lahore High Court I use the Canal metro bus station. But the station has been closed to the general public since last month. People now have to exit on the Kalma Chawk station. Hence it takes time and money to reach to your destination.

One bus passes the canal station at a time. About two weeks ago, a bus broke down at the station. As a result forty buses were parked behind each other. Passengers stayed on the bus for a good twenty minutes. The driver had refused to open the door when asked. They left only after one of the passengers had opened the emergency door.

Every day around six hundred people who use the bus, face this problem. No one is doing anything to repair the damaged part of the station. Hence I appeal to the Chief Minister and the authorities concerned, to take immediate action before it gets any worse.

MANAZIR HAYAT RANJHA,

Lahore, June 24.