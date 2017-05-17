There are large number of Red coloured buses (Speed O) plying all over Lahore for the last couple of months.

The buses are air conditioned and look quite comfortable for passengers.

The strange part is that these buses are plying with no passengers, absolutely empty.

The rumour is that tariff is complicated, therefore people are avoiding them.

It is very surprising that the company which owns) these buses (probably the Government) do not appear worried, and are continuing to operate them at heavy losses.

Would somebody explain?

WORRIED CITIZEN,

Lahore, May 3.

