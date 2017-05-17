The eorld’s oldest man, an Indonesian, Sodimedjo, died at the age of 146 in his village central Java.

He was born on 31-12-1870.

He was famous for great story about the world and wars and was known as “Mbah Ghoto”.

He told to BBC in an interview that patience was the key of a long life.



According to his grandson Suyanto, he was taken to hospital on April 12 because of deteriorating health.

After six days he insisted on checking out to return home, he only ate spoonful of porridge and drank very little.

From then on till his death, he refused to eat and drink.



Remember that he was older than French centenarian Jeane Calment who was 122 when she died.



AHMED SHAHT,

Turbat, May 3.

