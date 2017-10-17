I am not a powerful CEO, and I don’t have a doctoral degree.
I’m not a mother.
I’m a women’s activist.
I began my work life in a male-dominated exchange.
To me, women’s liberation has been tied with changing laws so ladies can settle on indistinguishable decisions for themselves from men: Have kids, or not.
Work for a reasonable wage, or remain home and keep house.
Or, on the other hand dig trench.
Or, on the other hand be a mariner, or a server, or a culinary expert.
Determine to be a democrat or a republican or a libertarian or a socialist.
Head off to college, or go to exchange school.
Be a beautician or a teacher.
It is about assuming liability for ourselves, so that toward the end of the day a we don’t say, “well, I needed to, however ladies don’t get the opportunity.
” There’s nothing too elitist about that.
HAJRA KHURRAM,
Lahore, October 13.